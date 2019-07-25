The Tracy Tritons finished as the No. 3 team in the Mid-Valley Swim League at Saturday’s championship meet at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock.
The Tritons had a team score of 936, behind the Ripon Sea Lions (1,287), champions of the MVSL, and the second-place Discovery Bay River Otters (1,148).
The Tritons collected 14 gold medals, including three each for Brielle Mullikin, 9-10 girls, and Lela Ziller, 13-14 girls.
Brielle completed a sweep of her individual events with wins in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.56), 50 backstroke (34.93) and 50 breaststroke (39.34), and she was also a member of the Tritons’ first-place 200 medley relay team (2:27.31) along with Cindy Nguyen, Amandataylor Morelos and Beatrice Wood.
Lela won all three of her events: the 50 backstroke (31.27), 50 breaststroke (34.72) and 50 freestyle (26.66).
Other event winners were Gabriel Chandler, 15-16 boys 100 freestyle (53.99) and 50 freestyle (24.78); Cruz Fairfield, 15-16 boys 100 backstroke (1:05.31); Kyle Vergara, 15-16 boys 100 breaststroke (1:14.66); Charlotte Haramis, 13-14 girls 100 individual medley (1:15.26); Natalie Quan, 15-16 girls 100 breaststroke (1:21.03); and Ryan Topping, 17-18 boys 100 individual medley (1:14.15).
Mid-Valley Swim League championships
Saturday, Stanislaus State, Turlock
Ripon Sea Lions 1,287, Discovery Bay River Otters 1,148, Tracy Tritons 936, Manteca Dolphins 877.5, Modesto Mavericks 663.5, Turlock Sea Dogs 430.
6-and-under mixed
100 freestyle relay—7, Tritons (Alexis Gonzales, Penelope Perry, Vivienne Kohn, Rowen Ezra Xacks Vanderlipe), 2:02.70.
6-and-under girls
25 breaststroke—5, Alexis Gonzales, 40.60.
25 butterfly—10, Alexis Gonzales, 40.67.
25 freestyle—9, Penelope Perry, 28.00.
6-and-under boys
25 backstroke—3, Rowen Ezra Xacks Vanderlipe, 29.58.
25 freestyle—6, Rowen Ezra Xacks Vanderlipe, 26.58.
50 freestyle—6, Rowen Ezra Xacks Vanderlipe, 59.33.
7-8 girls
25 backstroke—3, Giuliana Dennard, 21.02. 8, Charlotte Shahan, 23.03.
25 breaststroke—4, Charlotte Shahan, 23.88.
25 butterfly—5, Giuliana Dennard, 20.91.
50 freestyle—6, Giuliana Dennard, 41.09. 10, Olivia Kohn, 42.64.
100 medley relay—3, Tritons (Nora Shahan, Charlotte Shahan, Katherine Shahan, Giuliana Dennard), 1:28.84. 8, Tritons (Julianna Ramirez, Olivia Kohn, Zeeba Jeddi, Reagan Martin), 1:47.83.
100 freestyle relay—5, Tritons (Katherine Shahan, Zeeba Jeddi, Olivia Kohn, Giuliana Dennard), 1:19.90.
7-8 boys
25 backstroke—6, Joseph Rodriguez, 23.59. 9, Jack Nielsen, 24.22.
25 breaststroke—7, Evan Booe, 28.52.
25 butterfly—4, Joseph Rodriguez, 17.87. 10, Jack Nielsen, 19.78.
100 medley relay—4, Tritons (Mark West, Jack Nielsen, Joseph Rodriguez, Jackson Hawkins), 1:43.93.
100 freestyle relay—6, Tritons (Jack Nielsen, Evan Booe, Mark West, Joseph Rodriguez), 1:34.77.
9-10 girls
100 freestyle—1, Brielle Mullikin, 1:09.56. 10, Cindy Nguyen, 1:30.10.
100 individual medley—2, Amandataylor Morelos, 1:19.77. 7, Beatrice Wood, 1:38.17. 9, Cailee Booe, 1:45.72. 10, Andrea Rodriguez, 1:46.85.
50 backstroke—1, Brielle Mullikin, 34.93. 3, Cindy Nguyen, 39.88. 10, Andrea Rodriguez, 45.18.
50 breaststroke—1, Brielle Mullikin, 39.34.
50 butterfly—2, Amandataylor Morelos, 33.34.
50 freestyle—2, Amandataylor Morelos, 32.13.
200 medley relay—1, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Brielle Mullikin, Amandataylor Morelos, Beatrice Wood), 2:27.31. 8, Tritons (Andrea Rodriguez, Cailee Booe, Laurel Pieretti, Kiera Kendrix), 3:13.08.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Amandataylor Morelos, Beatrice Wood, Cindy Nguyen, Brielle Mullikin), 2:17.72. 5, Tritons (Andrea Rodriguez, Cailee Booe, Madison Ferrara, Kiera Kendrix), 2:42.62.
9-10 boys
100 freestyle—6, Julian Abris, 1:25.79.
100 individual medley—5, Julian Abris, 1:39.29. 6, Michael Sheaffer III, 1:46.63. 8, Raymond LaCourse, 1:52.17.
50 breaststroke—2, Jaden Abris, 46.48. 5, Thomas Moore, 51.10. 8, Raymond LaCourse, 52.59.
50 butterfly—3, Jaden Abris, 42.88. 6, Thomas Moore, 48.74. 7, Julian Abris, 49.14.
50 freestyle—9, Thomas Moore, 38.75.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Raymond LaCourse, Jaden Abris, Julian Abris, Thomas Moore), 3:07.36. 6, Tritons (Austin Cuevas, Dominic Ramos, Michael Sheaffer III, Colin Ziller), 3:39.60.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Thomas Moore, Raymond LaCourse, Julian Abris, Jaden Abris), 2:37.04. 8, Tritons (Colin Ziller, Austin Cuevas, Vincent Pierson, Michael Sheaffer III), 3:14.13.
11-12 girls
100 freestyle—4, Joelle Abris, 1:04.51. 6, Victoria Guzman, 1:07.92. 10, Kaylah Aguilar, 1:12.59.
100 individual medley—7, Victoria Guzman, 1:18.26. 10, Skylar Payne, 1:21.31.
50 backstroke—4, Victoria Guzman, 35.19. 7, Kaylah Aguilar, 38.45.
50 breaststroke—10, Fiona Shahan, 41.57.
50 butterfly—3, Joelle Abris, 31.52.
50 freestyle—4, Joelle Abris, 28.36.
200 medley relay—4, Tritons (Kaylah Aguilar, Fiona Shahan, Joelle Abris, Victoria Guzman), 2:23.42.
200 freestyle relay—4, Tritons (Victoria Guzman, Fiona Shahan, Kaylah Aguilar, Joelle Abris), 2:06.19.
11-12 boys
100 individual medley—2, Preston Wiedner, 1:15.67.
50 backstroke—3, Preston Wiedner, 34.77. 8, Owen Moore, 40.58.
50 breaststroke—6, Owen Moore, 45.44.
50 butterfly—2, Preston Wiedner, 33.75. 7, Logan Mullings, 43.37.
200 medley relay—4, Tritons (John West, Owen Moore, Preston Wiedner, Logan Mullings), 2:37.20. 7, Tritons (Isaiah Guevara, Yuvraj Johal Johal, Michael Martin, Tyce Gimbert), 4:00.68.
200 freestyle relay—4, Tritons (Logan Mullings, Owen Moore, John West, Preston Wiedner), 2:19.24.
13-14 girls
100 freestyle—4, Charlotte Haramis, 1:05.33.
100 individual medley—1, Charlotte Haramis, 1:15.26. 10, Melissa Mullings, 1:23.04.
50 backstroke—1, Lela Ziller, 31.27.
50 breaststroke—1, Lela Ziller, 34.72. 3, Charlotte Haramis, 38.93. 8, Melissa Mullings, 40.23.
50 butterfly—7, Alayna Bottoms, 35.47.
50 freestyle—1, Lela Ziller, 26.66.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Lela Ziller, Charlotte Haramis, Alayna Bottoms, Melissa Mullings), 2:16.21. 10, Tritons (Imogen LaCourse, Paige Smiley, Magan Jiang, Katie Morelos), 2:47.73.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Charlotte Haramis, Alayna Bottoms, Melissa Mullings, Lela Ziller), 2:00.44. 10, Tritons (Paige Smiley, Carly Hunter, Katie Morelos, Imogen LaCourse), 2:22.05.
13-14 boys
100 freestyle—6, Adam West, 1:04.10. 7, Federico Mendoza, 1:08.90. 9, Diego Vergara, 1:10.34. 10, Joshua Field, 1:11.09.
100 individual medley—2, Justin Chitnis, 1:09.35. 3, Jacob Glick, 1:16.31. 4, Nicholas Aquino, 1:17.19. 5, Lance Dalida, 1:21.34. 9, Joshua Field, 1:30.32.
50 backstroke—3, Jacob Glick, 37.51. 5, Federico Mendoza, 38.24. 7, Joshua Field, 41.21.
50 breaststroke—2, Adam West, 35.13. 4, Justin Chitnis, 35.85. 5, Nicholas Aquino, 35.94. 9, Lance Dalida, 41.13. 10, Diego Vergara, 41.14.
50 butterfly—7, Jacob Glick, 33.62. 10, Lance Dalida, 35.35.
50 freestyle—4, Justin Chitnis, 27.34. 6, Adam West, 28.46. 9, Nicholas Aquino, 29.58.
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Justin Chitnis, Adam West, Jacob Glick, Nicholas Aquino), 2:10.93. 4, Tritons (Federico Mendoza, Diego Vergara, Lance Dalida, Joshua Field), 2:26.34.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Jacob Glick, Nicholas Aquino, Adam West, Justin Chitnis), 1:54.94. 4, Tritons (Diego Vergara, Lance Dalida, Joshua Field, Federico Mendoza), 2:06.41.
15-16 girls
100 backstroke—5, Riley Thomas, 1:16.28. 8, Amber Jiang, 1:20.87.
100 breaststroke—1, Natalie Quan, 1:21.03. 5, Olivia Wood, 1:30.07. 7, Sierra Jennings, 1:34.99.
100 butterfly—4, Samantha Lieberg, 1:25.85.
100 freestyle—5, Natalie Quan, 1:07.62. 7, Samantha Lieberg, 1:09.03. 8, Heidi Hardebeck, 1:09.12.
100 individual medley—3, Natalie Quan, 1:14.87. 6, Samantha Lieberg, 1:16.97. 8, Olivia Wood, 1:18.88.
50 freestyle—10, Sierra Jennings, 30.68.
15-16 boys
100 backstroke—1, Cruz Fairfield, 1:05.31. 3, Samuel Payne, 1:12.23.
100 breaststroke—1, Kyle Vergara, 1:14.66. 3, Aris Coverdale, 1:28.13.
100 butterfly—2, Gabriel Chandler, 1:09.42. 4, Onyx Hunter, 1:23.93.
100 freestyle—1, Gabriel Chandler, 53.99. 4, Samuel Payne, 1:00.65. 6, Kyle Vergara, 1:01.32. 7, Aris Coverdale, 1:07.24. 8, Onyx Hunter, 1:11.62.
100 individual medley—3, Cruz Fairfield, 1:05.62. 7, Onyx Hunter, 1:24.65.
50 freestyle—1, Gabriel Chandler, 24.78. 4, Cruz Fairfield, 25.93. 6, Kyle Vergara, 27.72. 7, Samuel Payne, 27.84. 9, Aris Coverdale, 30.04.
17-18 girls
100 backstroke—2, Megan Gee, 1:22.82.
100 breaststroke—2, Megan Gee, 1:31.21.
100 freestyle—4, Caitlin Murphy, 1:12.50.
100 individual medley—3, Megan Gee, 1:17.97. 5, Caitlin Murphy, 1:27.17.
50 freestyle—3, Caitlin Murphy, 30.64.
17-18 boys
100 butterfly—2, Ryan Topping, 1:15.24.
100 individual medley—1, Ryan Topping, 1:14.15.
50 freestyle—2, Ryan Topping, 26.95.
15-18 girls
200 medley relay—4, Tritons (Riley Thomas, Natalie Quan, Megan Gee, Heidi Hardebeck), 2:16.78. 6, Tritons (Natalie Long, Olivia Wood, Samantha Lieberg, Caitlin Murphy), 2:22.92.
200 freestyle relay—6, Tritons (Samantha Lieberg, Sierra Jennings, Olivia Wood, Heidi Hardebeck), 2:06.52. 8, Tritons (Megan Gee, Caitlin Murphy, Natalie Quan, Natalie Long), 2:08.01.
15-18 boys
200 medley relay—2, Tritons (Cruz Fairfield, Kyle Vergara, Gabriel Chandler, Ryan Topping), 2:00.14. 4, Tritons (Samuel Payne, Aris Coverdale, Onyx Hunter, Issac Avalos), 2:43.95.
200 freestyle relay—2, Tritons (Cruz Fairfield, Ryan Topping, Kyle Vergara, Gabriel Chandler), 1:44.96.
