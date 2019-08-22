Tracy Heat

The Tracy Heat under-14 baseball team took the spotlight at the Aug. 20 Tracy City Council meeting when the team was honored with a certificate of recognition from Mayor Robert Rickman, recognizing a 7-0 sweep at the All World Sports World Series AA Division tournament July 11-14 in Reno. The Heat played some of their best baseball that weekend against teams from all over California and Nevada and a team from Boise, Idaho. Two games on the last day of the tournament ended with walk-off home runs. The Heat were behind 7-6 when Diego Ruiz hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 9-6 win over the Assassins of Rohnert Park. Then, in the semifinal, they were down 3-2 in extra innings against Nor Cal Baseball Blue of Tracy and Alex Murrietta hit a two-run homer for the win. In the championship game, the Heat beat Seagulls Baseball Academy of San Bruno 6-2, with Preston Carrillo pitching a complete game. Pictured front, from left: Chris Voss, Jacob Jones, Preston Carrillo, William Palacios, A.J. Vasquez, Brandon Garcia and Christian Montoya. Back, from left: coach Adam DeHaro, Aidan Terry, Diego Ruiz, Anthony Vasquez, Trevor Jennings, Alex Murrietta, Julian Mejia, Joshua Celestine Jr., coach Joshua Celestine Sr., coach Rudy Garcia and Mayor Robert Rickman.

 Courtesy photo

