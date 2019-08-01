Osani Gayles of Tracy collected the gold medal in the long jump Sunday at the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympics at California State University, Sacramento.
Osani, 10, competing with God Speed track and field club out of Stockton, beat 46 other competitors in the event to become the national champion for the 9-10 boys age group. He hit his winning mark of 4.54 meters (14 feet, 10¾ inches) on his first of six attempts.
It was the third national Junior Olympics for Osani, who will be a fifth grader at Jefferson School and is also a player for the Tracy Rampage football team. He competed in the long jump at the 2016 Junior Olympics, where he placed third, and again at the 2018 Junior Olympics, where he placed second.
Also competing at the national Junior Olympics, held July 22 through Sunday, were three athletes from the 5 North track and field club.
Jaclyn Chukwuma, 12, took 13th place in the 11-12 girls 200-meter dash. She logged a 10th-place time (26.53 seconds) in the preliminary heat July 24, which qualified her to advance to the semifinal heats on July 25, where she placed 13th (27.18) but did not advance to the finals.
She also placed 16th in the 100-meter dash, starting with a 21st-place time (13.34) on July 25 in the preliminaries. She was 16th (13.43) in Friday’s semifinal heats and did not advance. Also on Friday, she placed 11th in the preliminary heats of the 400-meter dash (1:01.08) and missed qualifying for the finals by a little more than a second.
Ava Moschetti, 11, ran in the 11-12 girls 3,000 meters. She placed 25th (11:49.64) in Saturday’s race.
Josiah Wilson, 12, competed in the 11-12 boys high jump and placed 39th. He cleared the opening height of 1.20 meters (3 feet, 11¼ inches) on his second attempt but did not clear the next height of 1.25 meters.
