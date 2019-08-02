EDITOR,
I attended two community meetings on July 2: a town hall about health care with Representative Josh Harder and our City Council meeting discussing the Grand Jury report. The two meetings truly highlighted the importance of electing the right people to represent our community.
The meeting with Representative Harder began with a speaker who worked for Community Medical Centers highlighting how our federal tax dollars are used to provide much-needed services to our area. Afterward, Harder discussed solutions he can present to Congress to bring better health care outcomes to the Central Valley. He then listened to citizens’ concerns, noting he is our megaphone in Congress pushing issues that are important to us. He gave the impression that he is a collaborator who can genuinely work with others in order to get things done.
Now compare that to the City Council meeting. The council was debating every single item the Grand Jury found in their summation about the unethical, unprofessional activities of our council. Council members were apologizing for their past behavior, but still voting on parts of the report stating they “disagree” with the finding that their actions negatively impacted our city. There was deflection, especially by our mayor, as to acceptance of responsibility for the instability of our city leadership due to firings and abrupt departures of several city leaders over the past few years. At the end, a woman who was part of the Grand Jury stated it was clear that certain members of council were still not getting the impact of their actions.
In summary, the meeting with Harder demonstrated good leadership: working on solutions, listening to constituents, and taking ownership for his role in representing our community. The City Council meeting was the opposite: not owning up to mistakes and bad behavior and prioritizing one’s own self-interest over finding solutions to ensure this behavior does not continue to happen. It is our responsibility as voters to ensure we have people like Josh Harder in positions to represent us. Who we vote in makes all the difference in how our government functions.
Allison Quinteros, Tracy
