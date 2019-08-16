EDITOR,
I’m responding to Manuel Diaz’s letter, “Trump’s presidency an answer to prayers.” God does not support politicians or political movements. God gave us 10 Commandments to live by. They were written for the law breakers. Yes, the Jewish people voted to nail Jesus to the cross, but Jesus freely gave up his life so you and I could have life. While on the cross, Jesus battled Satan and took back the keys to life and grave. Christ Jesus is our attorney and will read our books of good and bad and will hold all humanity according to their deeds recorded in the books. What we say, do, act out, text, shout out, picture on the net, post, are all seen by God; after all, the Universe is His home and he knows every microwave throughout eternity. Nothing is hidden from God.
Trump will be held accountable for his lies and criminal actions, but so will each of us. The desires of our hearts are what Jesus will read. So if are hearts are pure for love of all humanity, we should be found in eternity. God made all humanity in His likeness and image. He made each and every human different. All are His children.
God did not say, feed the hungry only in your neighborhood. God did not say, clothe the poor only in our America. God did not say, slam the door on the foreigners and let them die. No, God says, if you mistreat them, then you have mistreated God. My prayer is that God awakens the moral values he has instilled in all of us. We cannot close the door on those in need or God will close the door on us.
Blessings to all who read this!
Mary Andrade, Tracy
