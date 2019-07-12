EDITOR,
This past week we celebrated our 243rd Independence Day. It was a great day in Tracy, the parade was the longest I’ve seen in years and the weather was perfect, not to mention the food in Lincoln Park. As I reflect back on what this day means to me, I tear up, just as I do each time I hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” and I recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Yet this year I also thought about our values. The values that we as a country represent, or rather represented.
Over the past two years we have seen those values that we hold so dear — Truth, Honesty, Freedom, Integrity — be worn away by an administration bent on taking us to the lowest point of humanity. No, I don’t exaggerate. And yes, I know there will be those who will rant about “whataboutism” and that I’m “a liberal,” but that’s on them and I’ll ignore them and their drivel as it should be ignored, but I do encourage them to think about what our country was founded on, not about their political party.
We have children living in filth, not given food, water or basic hygiene in FOR-PROFIT relocation camps. Some have died and all I hear is “they shouldn’t have come.” Well, I seem to recall that our county stood for the tired, the hungry, those huddled masses yearning to be free.
In my opinion, everyone should take a step back from their politics and think about their values, their morality. Ask yourself if you condone a president who dehumanizes an entire race of people due to the color of their skin or their country of origin. If you do, I feel very sorry for you, for your lack of humanity and un-American values.
Robin Cole, Tracy
