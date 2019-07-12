EDITOR,
M-100s, military-style bombs, men on rooftops with rocket launchers, repeating guns being fired, birds dropping out of trees dead, my house shook, floors vibrated, and windows rattled nonstop from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There was absolutely no safe and sane fireworks on Duncan Drive, Alegre Drive, McPeak Court area, or on the other half of Alegre on the other side of Corral Hollow. Sure, the fire truck would drive around with its siren going, but it did not stop one of them. Tracy Police call line was slammed with over a hundred calls, knowing they would not be able to do anything about it because they have to catch them in the act. So, before I get nasty towards Tracy City Council, I would like to request all fireworks be banned in the city of Tracy for the public. Then only allow fireworks at Tracy High or West High or Kimball High. With our population growing with the Bay Area, this is going to get worse. It’s very horrific the many bad apples has to destroy a safe and sane fireworks for the children. But I see no other solution. I really felt bad for our neighbors who suffer from PTSD from the wars. No one should have to bear this kind of lawlessness. So, please, for the sanity of all residents in Tracy, ban all fireworks in Tracy next year and beyond. Thank you.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.