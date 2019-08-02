EDITOR,
I am bringing this to the public’s attention: 1-800-311-7734 and 1-844-757-0896 claim iCloud or Facebook has been compromised. Fake, of course. But they go on to say if we don’t give the information they need, then just wait and see what Russia is going to do to you! They start speaking Russian saying if we don’t vote for Trump, his bikers are going kill all of you. This kind of threats should be reported. These are probably robot calls but just the same should not be ignored. I reported these numbers, but there might be more out there, so please report them. The more information our security team receives, the better off we will be.
Thank you,
Mary Andrade, Tracy
