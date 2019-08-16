EDITOR,
Are the people of Tracy aware of what is going on at the Tracy Animal Shelter? I’m sure they are and this needs to stop. Our pets are being destroyed for no reason. Poor dogs who have homes are being put down. This has been going on for quite a while now and it needs to end. The animal lovers of Tracy need to get together as a caring community and stop these monsters from killing our pets. Personally I have had this happen to me and my family was devastated. What I would like to know is who made it so the animal shelter workers get to play god and decide what animals live and which ones die? This is crazy and it’s gone way too far. A power trip is what is happening here at the expense of our loving pets. We need justice for our furbabies and the time is now.
Sherri Cook, Tracy
