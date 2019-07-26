EDITOR,
After sleeping through eight years of President Obama’s baleful treatment of migrant children, Robin Cole (Letters, July 12) has awakened with a vengeance.
Cole writes that President Trump’s treatment of migrant children has betrayed American values and brought the U.S. “to the lowest point of humanity,” adding that she feels sorry for people who disagree with her.
It’s obvious that Cole and many other Democrats who condemn Trump’s treatment of illegal immigrant children but remained silent during the Obama years have this philosophy: Whether I care about migrant children depends on who is president. Their sudden concern after years of silence smack of endless hypocrisy and trying to score cheap political points.
In July, for example, House Government Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats posted a “kids in cages” photo on Twitter — but then deleted it after realizing it was from the Obama era.
Here’s what The Washington Post wrote on Jan. 28, 2016: “The Obama administration failed to protect thousands of Central American children who have flooded across the U.S. border since 2011, leaving them vulnerable to traffickers and to abuses at the hands of government-approved caretakers, a Senate investigation has found.”
The story continued, “It detailed nearly 30 cases where unaccompanied children had been trafficked after federal officials released them to sponsors….”
I have yet to hear of any cases where the Trump Administration turned over innocent migrant children to sex traffickers. Since Cole remained silent during the Obama years (to protect her Democratic president), it looks slovenly for her to blame Trump for his better record compared to Obama. The shame is with the Democrats, not Trump.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
