EDITOR,
It is alarming to me that a congressman (Rep. Josh Harder) with less than a year’s experience calls for the destruction of America’s health care system and Tracyite Mickey McGuire defends him.
These actions are so over the top as to be almost indefensible.
The New York Times, a bastion of liberal thought, carried an article March 23 entitled “Medicare for All Would Abolish Private Insurance. ‘There’s No Precedent in American History. ’”
The Times reporters called the plan, advocated by Tracy’s rookie congressman, “doing away with an entire industry” and something that would be “profoundly disruptive.”
They noted that the private health insurance business employs at least 500,000 people, covers about 250 million Americans and generates about $1 trillion in revenues. In one fell swoop, Harder proposes a government takeover of health care.
McGuire tells us that “There is enough money in the system right now to finance a universal coverage plan. ” That’s bunk. There would be lower standards of health care and maybe McGuire could tell us how Harder intends to get the money now spent by companies as employee benefits and people’s money other than confiscatory taxation.
Also, if Harder took the time to study the issue, he would find that government-controlled health care systems have lower standards of care than the U.S.
Only 81% of breast cancer patients in the United Kingdom live at least five years after diagnosis, compared to 89% in the United States. Just 83% of patients in the UK live five years after a prostate cancer diagnosis, versus 97% here in America. So Harder proposes to destroy the U.S. health care system to give us worse care. This is pathetic.
Joe Walker, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.