EDITOR,
Last week’s Press had a front-page article on scarce front street downtown parking. I have a suggestion: Buy the grocery store on the southwest corner of Eighth and Central. Tear it down and use the space for parking. Oh, wait that’s right, the city did purchase the property some time ago (putting the owner out of business) for that very reason. But it’s really difficult to park there with a building in the road.
Richard Staas, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.