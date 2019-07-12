EDITOR,
Last month, Tracy took a great step forward by declaring June “LGBT Pride Month” and raising the Pride Flag at City Hall. Rather than focus on the backlash and negativity posted in local online forums, I want to offer a few words concerning the importance of actions like raising the Pride Flag. Not just for the LGBTQI+ community, but for all marginalized communities.
One of the larger issues we are facing as a nation is equality for all. Calls for equality are met with arguments which boil down to “I was able to make it on my own, so everyone else should be able to do the same.” This is where privilege comes into the conversation.
Here is the thing about privilege — it’s about the obstacles an individual is or isn’t faced with in life. Have you had a job denied because of the way you present yourself? Have you been threatened with being fired because of who you were holding hands with in public? All of our struggles are different, and privilege — in part — means you don't face some of those struggles because you have a more accepted sexuality, skin color, background or religion. We should all be proud of overcoming our own challenges, however our successes shouldn’t discount the difficulties faced by others.
Really it comes down to setting aside preconceived notions and meeting people as they are. Instead of feeling threatened by folks who are trying to gain a voice, try to understand why it is necessary. They aren’t trying to take anything away from you — they just want to be allowed to stand on the same starting line. Much like all marginalized communities.
Lead with love. Follow with understanding. The world would be a better place for all of us.
Jess Weiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.