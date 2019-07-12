EDITOR,
The LGBT Flag raising of June 28, 2019, next to the American flag and so close to the Tracy War Memorial was not only wrong, but an insult to all who have fought and died for our American flag.
I am not against the LGBT community. What I am against is them going around shoving their homosexual agenda down our throats.
Be gay or whatever — all you want, day and night, BUT do it in the privacy of your own homes.
The rest of us are not interested in who you go to bed with. We follow the Holy Bible where it states that marriage is between one man and one woman (Leviticus 18:22) (Genesis 2:24).
I will not chastise anyone for their beliefs even though those beliefs have nothing to do with the teachings of Jesus Christ — but I will pray for all those who have accepted that anti-God way of life.
I feel so strongly about this that if I thought I could run for mayor next time around and win, I would run and fire every member of that City Council that voted for this embarrassment on June 28.
GOD BLESS AMERICA — A CHRISTIAN NATION.
Manuel Dias, Tracy
