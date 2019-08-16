EDITOR,
If you want to figure out why things turn out the way they do in politics, just “follow the money.” We have three current council members who are running to get elected next year on the county board of supervisors — Mayor Rickman and Councilmembers Ransom and Vargas.
In campaign filings by Ms. Ransom and Ms. Vargas with the California Secretary of State’s office for the time period Jan. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2019, Ms. Ransom has raised $5,259 in cash contributions, with Ms. Vargas having raised $12,595. Mr. Rickman did not engage in any fundraising during the first 6 months of this year.
Each of Ms. Ransom’s contributors are individuals, 20 to be exact, the majority of which gave $100 each, with the highest contribution being $500 each from three individuals. Sixteen of the contributors live in San Joaquin County, 10 of them being residents of Tracy.
None of Ms. Vargas’ contributors are individuals or businesses that reside or have their principal place of business in San Joaquin County. The smallest contribution, one, was for $250, and the largest for $5,000, with $7,500 of the $12,595 raised by Ms. Vargas coming from two developers, Ponderosa Homes of Pleasanton in the amount of $2,500 and $5,000 from River Islands Development of Walnut Creek, which is developing the River Islands community in Lathrop. Ms. Vargas also received a $1,000 contribution from the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council, a union labor group.
As more contributions flow into the candidates’ coffers, voters need to determine which candidate will look out for their interests — the candidate that is funded by large, out-of-town business and labor interests, or the people that live in the district that he or she will be representing on the board of supervisors.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
