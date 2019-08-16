EDITOR,
Rep. Josh Harder’s statement about health care in an Aug. 9 Tracy Press article was one of the most ignorant — and dishonest — statements that I have ever seen from any member of Congress.
“The best part of our health care system, the least broken in a very broken system, is Medicare,” Harder said.
Really? So Harder argues that the U.S. health care system is a “very broken system” and that Medicare is the best part of the U.S. health care system. This gentleman is profoundly uninformed.
America’s health care system is one of the best in the world. Yes, we need to figure out a way to help the 15 percent or more who are uninsured and help those with pre-existing conditions.
But Harder’s socialist “Medicare for All” proposal calls for the elimination of ALL private health insurance, dumping 175 million people into government-run health care, and taking a wrecking ball to health care.
According to Michael Tanner of the Cato Institute, “Less than 1 in 5 American men with prostate cancer will die from it, but 57 percent of British men and nearly half of French and German men will.”
As Tanner noted, “Half of all the major new medicines introduced worldwide in the last 20 years were developed by U.S. companies. Americans played a key role in 80 percent of the most important medical advances of the last 30 years.”
This is my advice to Harder: Get your hands off our medical care and quit trying to stick us all into government-run, second-rate health care.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.