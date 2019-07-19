EDITOR,
It would be nice if the City of Tracy would put up a blue flag to honor the Tracy Police Department, San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department, Tracy CHP and the Tracy Fire Department. It will show them how much we appreciate all that they do for us and all of the dangerous work they do every day. I am sure they would appreciate it — their family, wives, widows.
Thank you,
Marie Macedo Hardin, Tracy
