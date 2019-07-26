EDITOR,
Like Steve Wampler’s recent letter about health care, Joe Walker’s letter last week is most notable for what was left out: a solution. Joe suggests that Medicare For All would destroy our health care system. But universal care has lots of possibilities.
One is simply doing away with private insurance completely. Another option, which I prefer, is to extend the current Medicare configuration. Currently, the program includes the option of Medicare Advantage, where retirees can choose among a number of private insurance plans that offer the same coverage. Former Vice President Biden would expand the Affordable Care Act, which creates a marketplace of private plans with government subsidies.
Walker suggests that countries with universal care have lower quality than we do. This is not true. He cites two isolated measures to prove his case. I consulted the webpage of the Organisation For Economic Co-operation and Development that economists often cite for international comparisons.
I found that Joe was right in his narrow measures of health care quality. The United States has the best five-year breast cancer survival rate in the world (89.3%). But second and third are Australia and Canada, two countries most like us with universal coverage, who were tied at 87.7% five-year survival rates. There are dozens of quality measures that rank us below countries with universal coverage.
Another measure of quality is the percent of the population that are covered by insurance. In Australia and Canada, it’s 100%. In the US, 9% have no coverage at all. This figure disguises the fact that several Republican-controlled states have refused to adopt all of Obamacare. In Texas, 17% of the population, mostly low income and minorities, have no coverage.
Then there is the per capita cost. Australia ($4,708) and Canada ($4,763) spend less than half our $9,892.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
