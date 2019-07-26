EDITOR,
Diverse research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2019 in Los Angeles — from clinical trial results, to potential new diagnostics, to care innovations — offers new insights around Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and barring the development of medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050.
As one of the more than 5 million Americans whose life has been directly impacted by Alzheimer’s, including 670,000 Californians, I know how critical this research is to improving quality of life for people living with the disease and to find new treatments or hopefully a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.
My uncle and a best friend are living with Alzheimer’s and two wonderful ladies I’ve known have passed from the disease. Many friends my age have parents who are being diagnosed with the disease and it’s not just the aging population; many people are diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.
Thankfully, in recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority. As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2019: when we invest in research we gain valuable insights. This is why the investment must continue.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Congressman McNerney to support a $350 million increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2020.
To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.
Sue Mudd, Tracy, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer
