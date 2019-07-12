EDITOR,
Saturday, July 6, was not good for me. I came across a woman lying face down on Grant Line Road. From a distance I thought a vehicle lost their load because of bags being strewn on the street. I did not see the person get struck but I sensed something bad happened. As I approached in my vehicle I could see the good Samaritans come to her assistance. A woman had taken the position of traffic control person. A man raced to the woman’s side to do what he could until emergency crews arrived which were one minute away in the form of two police cruisers coming from the west. Yes, there were police officers in those cruisers, the same kind that were asked to leave Starbucks because a customer did not feel safe. You may ask what did I do? I approached slowly, saw there were people assisting. A woman on the phone calling for help, I thought. With vehicles behind me, I proceeded home in a safe fashion giving the police cruisers plenty of room. I have submitted previous letters to the editor regarding vehicle safety. Earlier in the day I was speaking to a neighbor and expressing my negative feelings about Tracy. I don't feel safe driving in this city, I said. I think it's about time the council puts a think tank together and comes up with a plan. I say this because the council members are the architects of our municipal ordinances. But like all good ideas they need reinventing. A good start would be to repaint all crosswalks, place more signage to remind pedestrians and drivers of the rules. Replace faded stop signs. Remove tree branches and hedge shrubs that hinder the line of sight for drivers. And I hope my prayers helped.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
