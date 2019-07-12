EDITOR,
It’s amazing to see the things that Mickey McGuire leaves out of his letters to the editor to protect his liberal viewpoint.
McGuire notes that there are 22 Democrats running for the presidency, each with their own plan for universal health care.
In the midst of his letter defending liberal Rep. Josh Harder, McGuire states: “The more extreme end of the various proposals would abolish private health insurance altogether.”
Naturally, McGuire neglects to tell us that Harder supports the most radical of the Democratic health care measures, the “Medicare for All Act of 2019,” that would eliminate ALL private health insurance.
If you want a picture of liberal insanity, an end to fiscal common sense and drastically worse health care, there is nothing better than the measure Harder supports.
The “Medicare for All” act would kick about 250 million Americans off their private health insurance — 65 percent of whom are satisfied with their insurance, according to a 2016 Gallup poll.
So apparently, the new Democratic Party, Harder, Pelosi, McGuire mantra is: If you like your private health insurance, you can’t keep it, and we’ll double the federal budget to make you pay substantially more for health care than you do now.
McGuire also neglected to mention that Obamacare drastically cut Medicare by $715 billion and was based on a pack of lies (premiums will drop by $2,500 per year, you can keep your doctor, you can keep your health insurance). Anyone who trusts Harder about health care deserves exactly what they get — the loss of their private health insurance and a kick to the stomach.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.