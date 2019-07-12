EDITOR,
It was a great Fourth of July parade except we were quite bothered that there was an entry following the horses. Even if they were late signing up to be in the parade, no one should have followed the horses except the pooper scooper. I was very upset and embarrassed that our town would put the person running for mayor behind the horses to dodge the landmines of horse manure that were all over the streets for the entire length of the parade.
Shame on whoever put entries behind the horses!
On a kinder note, it was wonderful to see Sparkles leading the parade in advance of the color guard inspiring people to stand up for our flag and our freedoms.
Sincerely,
Rowena Donaldson, Tracy
