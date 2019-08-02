EDITOR,
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 200. The bill will siphon off $130 million annually from the state cap and trade fund. The governor stated, “the fact that more than a million Californians can’t rely on clean water to drink or bathe in is a moral disgrace.” Hmmm, there’s that word “moral.” Trees over people.
Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping order putting an executive moratorium on California’s death penalty. The governor stated, “our death penalty system has been, by all measures, a failure.” And in a written statement he used the phrase “premeditated, state-sponsored executions” (I’m scratching my head now). In response to criticism of his move, Newsom said, “The people of California have entrusted me … with the constitutional right to do what I am doing” (I’m still scratching). Now we get to the meat and potatoes, President Trump. There is a federal judge that was found to be sympathetic to the cause, the cause being stopping the building of the southern border wall. Lawyers wanted the judge to prohibit the use of $2.5 billion in defense department funds that are to be diverted to the border wall. The judge built a wall that temporarily stopped the building of the southern border wall but the wall the judge erected was taken down by five Supreme Court judges. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, said, “The Supreme Court’s decision … undermines the Constitution and the law.” (Scratching my head as I read on.) Article II, Section 3 of the United States Constitution. Presidential duties. Excerpt: “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” In addition “execution of the laws clause” gives the President broad authority to enforce acts of Congress, treaties, court decisions and all acts authorized by the Constitution.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
