EDITOR,
The merky wabble that Trump exudes, first criticizing and then defending the “send her back” crowd, makes it clear he’s the worst modern-day president where race relations are concerned.
Tipping his hand, among other things, he publicly announced he was giving ICE a two-week reprieve on rounding up presumably the most dangerous immigrants. Allowing MS-13 to scatter into the winds. Pretty bad when Laura Ingraham and Fox Noise throw Trump under the bus.
Yet as he posed Mussolini-like while his daughter-in-law Lara Trump stood off to the side doing her best lock-her-up mime to incite the crowd, he failed to introduce her as head of his 2020 reelection committee.
This is his base. These are the people Trump needs to win the next presidential election. Ninety-eight percent of all Americans came here from somewhere else. It seems we not only welcome refugees — we send them to Washington.
Kurt L. Vosburg, Tracy
