I was disappointed to see the letter from Manuel Dias objecting to the raising of the LGBT Pride flag at City Hall on June 28. He said that he is not against the LGBT community. Rather, he is against their “shoving their homosexual agenda down our throats” and that they should do it in the privacy of their own homes.
No, that is exactly what it means to be against the LGBTQ community. Straight couples hold hands and kiss in public, yet no one complains that they are shoving their heterosexual agenda down our throats. What Mr. Dias wants is for LGBTQ folk to be invisible. He wants to reclaim his privilege to pretend that they do not exist.
There is a reason why it is the LGBT Pride flag, instead of the LGBT flag. LGBTQ folk no longer need to be made to feel ashamed of who they are. They have earned the right that the rest of us enjoy, the right to be proud of who of they are. We should welcome them as a part of our community.
Henry Cole, Tracy
