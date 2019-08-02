EDITOR,
The people of California care about this planet and we have the right to address the U.S. atom bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the context of Trump’s threat to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea and the unresolved climate danger.
We are at a critical place where nuclear danger is escalating; fortunately, there is also escalating pressure for global nuclear disarmament. Today, a great number of nations say that nuclear weapons are unacceptable, they are illegal, and we must work toward their complete elimination.
On Aug. 6, there will be a rally, march, and nonviolent action for nuclear disarmament. We will have the opportunity to hear A-bomb survivor Nobuaki Hanaoka and famed author and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.
Mr. Hanaoka is a survivor of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, and a retired minister. Mr. Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon war planner, released the Pentagon Papers in 1971, a top-secret Department of Defense study of U.S. political and military involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967. He has been a dedicated campaigner for disarmament ever since. As a speaker of the upcoming rally, Mr. Ellsberg will point out that the atomic bombs ultimately killed around 300,000 at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
We are proud that Rev. Hanaoka and Mr. Ellsberg will speak to us on Hiroshima Day, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. at the corner of Vasco and Patterson Pass roads in Livermore.
You are invited and welcome to come and join us on this important date. Thank you!
Raiza Marciscano, Tracy
