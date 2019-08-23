EDITOR,
The opioid epidemic hurts our communities and destroys families. In 2017, in San Joaquin County alone, 69 people’s deaths were attributed to opioid use, according to the California Department of Public Health’s Opioid Overdose Surveillance Dashboard. Even more people racked up bills for emergency room visits and hospital stays.
Doctors and pharmacies that prescribe painkillers without good reason are often blamed for increasing this addiction, but opioid abuse has also spread when people improperly use others’ medications. For example, after patients recover from wisdom tooth removals or broken arms, they often leave their unused pills in their medicine cabinets. This often happens since these medications aren’t supposed to go into residential trash or recycling cans, because drug “takeback” days are limited, and because only special waste facilities accept them. These leftover medications are at risk of being stolen and abused.
Fortunately, Tracy residents — as well as households throughout San Joaquin County — can take a simple step to stop these addictive medications from being used by anyone who didn’t receive the original prescription. Residents can bring their unwanted meds to any of 22 drop-off bins in the county, provided by the California Product Stewardship Council, the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, the city of Stockton, and the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment.
Getting rid of unwanted medication is as simple as 1-2-3:
1. Remove labels or cross out personal information on prescription bottles.
2. Place pills in a clear zippered bag. Liquid and cream medications should remain in their original bottles, but are also accepted.
3. Take the meds to a drop-off bin.
San Joaquin County residents with unwanted medications should visit www.DontRushtoFlush.org to learn how to safely dispose of their medications and where to find the 22 disposal bins located throughout the county.
Doug Kobold, executive director, California Product Stewardship Council, Sacramento
