My family and I are very thankful for many things in Tracy. We are happy the City of Tracy continues the Downtown Block Party where we enjoy the music and interaction with the community. And we love buying fresh bread, honey, eggs, fruits and veggies at the Farmers Market on Saturdays downtown. We love that we found special needs dance classes in Tracy at APA too. Also to note all my children made it through the Tracy Public Schools with a safe learning environment and with more caring and invested teachers and support staff than not.
I notice when we are out in the Tracy community with my daughter who lives with disabilities, we see more smiling faces and friendly greetings, which gives us a welcoming feeling here. And despite the recent sad news locally and globally, we will continue to be out in this welcoming community and living life as best we can. And despite our religious or political differences, we extend love to everyone. Thank you for all the things found in Tracy.
Amie Clark, Tracy
