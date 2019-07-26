EDITOR,
July is an historic month for America — from the birth of our nation to the incredible feat of walking on the moon, we have much to celebrate with ourselves and the world.
People do celebrate with us because when we declared our independence, America opened the door for everyone to achieve their full potential. Though we still are working to achieve in practice the truth that all people are created equal and possess the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Just as expenses and energies required for the man-on-the-moon program were great, and the United States rightly accepted that challenge, we know that by persisting, one day we will achieve this ideal...
But today in America and around the world, “many problems still exist that could use the same kind of resources, imagination, teamwork, and dedication...” that were pulled together for the moon landing, including the treatment of migrants. I found it very appropriate that the Tracy Press story about the Lights For Liberty vigil was facing the story of how Tracyites watched the “wonderful” experience of that giant leap for mankind.
Fifty years later, I saw hope and determination in the faces of those who came to support the reunification of families, and to insist that this situation be fixed immediately. We can at least all agree that this is possible, and in no way inhibits a bipartisan solution to immigration. In fact, it demands one.
Lisa Roth, Tracy
