As poll numbers stall and his ability to rally the country has come into question, clearly Trump is being tested by an escalating tariff tax war with China, mixed in with military tensions from Iran and North Korea, making it obvious Trump is neither revered nor respected globally. So, while on vacation, Trump aides say he will be focused on golf, Twitter and cable news.
I couldn’t help but notice Manuel Dias’ letter to the editor dated Aug. 9, “Trump’s presidency an answer to prayers,” citing the typical Republican bogeymen, “socialist Democrats blaming everything on Donald Trump.” Yet as Teleprompter Trump and Moscow Mitch enjoy their summer break, gun legislation proposals sit idle in the Senate. Even before the El Paso Walmart attack — the shooter stating he specifically targeted Mexicans.
Mr. Dias’ statement “America is at peace” is woefully misguided. Forget the country is rampant with opioid addiction? A culture consumed by high-powered military style weapons with oversized magazines. The ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The disproportionate number of blacks killed by white police, or the words from the president about an invasion along the southern borders, an infestation in Baltimore. Here one item of note: son-in-law Jared Kushner owns thousands of apartment units presumably “infested” with rats. All of this in a country whose justice system favors wealthy (white) men.
What’s more problematic for evangelicals is that by somehow overturning Roe v. Wade will automatically protect the rights of the unborn. It will more than likely affect the civil rights of the LGBT community and take CHOICE away from women. Instead, placing women’s reproductive organs under the authority of the state.
You may remember last week ICE raiding several food processing plants in Mississippi. You know, making America great again, doing the jobs most Americans won’t do. How many employers were arrested or workers cited while employed under Trump properties?
The fulfillment of your prayers meant electing someone who goes back decades promoting bigotry and racism. The deliberate dehumanization of women, people of color, and curiously labeling Trump a white nationalist could help him get reelected.
Contemporaneously, to date, you have the most amoral, impulsive, vulgar, unqualified, reckless, asinine person as president of the United States. The next time you’re in prayer — pray for your redemption. Maybe then those children separated from their families will forgive you.
Kurt L. Vosburg, Tracy
