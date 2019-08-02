EDITOR,
How does one explain the new normal? Russians made numerous and continuous contacts with Trump campaign committee. Members and appointees welcomed their help. Trump Inc. didn’t report contact to FBI. Trump and members lied to cover it up. Russians manipulated 2016 elections.
Those of us who grew up during the Vietnam, Cold War era can’t help but feel nauseated remembering the dinner table vitriol from our uncles and fathers warning us about the ravages of communism, as Trump coddles Putin and receives “Love Letters” from Kim Jong Un.
Trump now complains he’s not getting the same support from Fox News he once did in 2016. (Pretty bad when Trump throws Fox Noise under the bus.) Trump goes on to claim Article Two gives him the power to do what he wants. The unassailable evidence is clear. Trump’s still operating a lawless administration.
Kurt L. Vosburg, Tracy
