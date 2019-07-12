EDITOR,
I’ve been in Tracy a lot of years now, coming up on 50. There has always been fireworks on the 4th of July, but never with NO policing of neighborhoods like I witnessed last night.
For hours last night they went off, and not once did the police even drive down the block that I live on. Is there a certain neighborhood that gets patrolled now? I have a dog that just reached a year and a half old, and she wouldn’t go out to do her business until almost 12:30 a.m., after it stopped. People were in front of my house, lighting things off that were going over homes, scaring the dog unbelievably! SMH. Was anyone ticketed last night? Any fireworks seized? What neighborhood do you have to be in to have a dog? There were 15 to 20 people in front of my home lighting these off, NOT ONCE did Tracy PD Drive by?! If you own an animal in Tracy, my suggestion would be to leave town for the month of July! SMH. It’s good to know this isn’t getting ANY better!
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
