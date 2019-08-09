EDITOR,
I am writing in response to Kurt L. Vosburg’s letter to the editor of Aug. 2.
After reading his letter a couple of times, I came to a conclusion.
Kurt, obviously an anti-Trump liberal, is still BUTT hurt because the criminal wife of the predator rapist lost the election in 2016 to an American-born pro-life conservative who loves his country, protects and defends God’s most defenseless creation — the unborn.
Kurt does not understand that in order to attain peace in our world amongst nations’ leaders, they must be in constant dialogue with each other.
Donald Trump and every previous president who spoke to world leaders does not make them traitors or selling out America.
Barack Obama for eight long years blamed his failures on G.W. Bush.
Now we are seeing this again and again, but this time it’s the socialist Democrats blaming everything on Donald Trump.
In Trump’s 2½-year presidency, our economy is booming like never before because of all the deregulations Mr. Trump reversed that were crippling our economy.
Under Obama, our Navy became smaller that just prior to WWII.
I could go on and on, but preaching to socialist liberals is a waste of time.
Once again America is respected across the globe and America is at peace.
It is true that Donald Trump is not perfect. None of us are...
JESUS CHRIST was perfect and look what the Jews of that time did to Him.
Donald Trump won because Americans prayed to God to give America a second chance.
God answered our prayers. DO NOT blame the Russians for something God did.
In closing I would ask Kurt and all those anti-Trumpers to please pray for America, for an end to abortion and reverse Roe v. Wade and hopefully put an end to the culture of death in America...
God bless America — a Christian nation.
Manuel Dias, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.