With all due respect, Manuel Dias, if Trump is an answer to your prayers, then you might consider that you are not praying to the God of Abraham and the Father of Jesus Christ.
You must be suffering from Trump Delusional Syndrome if you truly believe that this vile, lying, cheating misogynist is the answer to your prayers. I understand that TDS is a terminal condition, but very treatable with a little fact-checking and open-mindedness.
You might also want to enroll in some U.S. History and American Civics classes for enlightenment on the birth of our great nation and its founding fathers. America is NOT a “Christian nation.” Her foundation is rooted in freedom of religion. In fact, there were Jews, Muslims, and known atheists amongst our founding fathers.
Lastly, anti-Trump doesn’t make one a “socialist liberal.” Having an education, recognizing a con artist cheater who is no more Christian than Attila the Hun, and understanding the spirit of the United States of America and our Constitution makes us patriots, not false patriots who are enamored with a scam artist.
Bruce Frank, Tracy
