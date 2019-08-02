EDITOR,
Just got a notice from the city of Tracy informing me that my water rate will be going up. One of the reasons why is because when the city wanted us to conserve our water usage, we as good citizens stupidly complied. What did this compliance do for us, you may ask? Since we decreased our usage, the city wasn’t able to get as much income. So what do the good civic-minded citizens get for being so good? Higher rates to make up for this dip in income, that’s what. Our city managers in action! Remember this at the next election cycle!
Tom Scheibner, Tracy
